Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two-year-old daughter here on Thursday, police said.

Rinkoo, wife of Dayaram Yadav, was a resident of a village in Mohammed Pur area. She along with her child jumped in front of an approaching train near Magher town here due to a family dispute, police said.

A police team reached the spot and found the dead bodies near the railway track, they said.

Rinkoo had a fight with her husband two days ago, they said.

