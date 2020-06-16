Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Woman, Daughter Found Dead in UP's Barabanki

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 06:47 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Woman, Daughter Found Dead in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): A woman and her daughter were found allegedly murdered at their residence here, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Barabanki, Arvind Chaturvedi said, "We received information on Monday morning under the Subeha police station limits that the bodies of a woman and her daughter were found while another of the woman's daughters was found injured."

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact.

Chaturvedi said, "An initial investigation found that the husband of the deceased woman works in Kuwait. The woman used to live here with her children. She also used to live at her parents' house and sometimes at her in-laws' house. She arrived here from her in-laws' house 20 days ago. On Sunday night she had dinner at her sister-in-law's house and returned to her residence at around 9:30 pm."

"The house was locked from inside and the woman's body was found on the terrace. It appears that some known person entered the house and murdered her. We are investigating further," the SP added. (ANI)

Also Read | India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Arvind Chaturvedi India Subeha police Uttar Pradesh
You might also like
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future
News

India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future
Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers
Technology

Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers
Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad
News

Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad
Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
News

Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement