India News | Woman, Daughter Found Dead in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): A woman and her daughter were found allegedly murdered at their residence here, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Barabanki, Arvind Chaturvedi said, "We received information on Monday morning under the Subeha police station limits that the bodies of a woman and her daughter were found while another of the woman's daughters was found injured."

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact.

Chaturvedi said, "An initial investigation found that the husband of the deceased woman works in Kuwait. The woman used to live here with her children. She also used to live at her parents' house and sometimes at her in-laws' house. She arrived here from her in-laws' house 20 days ago. On Sunday night she had dinner at her sister-in-law's house and returned to her residence at around 9:30 pm."

"The house was locked from inside and the woman's body was found on the terrace. It appears that some known person entered the house and murdered her. We are investigating further," the SP added. (ANI)

Also Read | India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)