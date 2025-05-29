Srinagar, May 29 (PTI) A non-local woman drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday and contraband recovered from her possession, police said.

"Police in Kulgam have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered a substantial quantity of narcotic substances from her possession," a police spokesperson said.

Giving details of the arrest, he said a police party at Sofigund checkpoint noticed a woman attempting to flee after seeing them.

"The alert police team promptly apprehended her. During search, 7 grams of brown sugar, 2 kilograms of poppy straw and Rs 10,000 cash were recovered from her possession," he said.

She was arrested and shifted to the police station where she remains in custody, the spokesperson said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation initiated.

The woman, whose name has been withheld, hails from Malda in West Bengal's Kolkata. She has been living at Sofigund area of the south Kashmir district, he added.

