India News | Woman Empowerment is Crucial for Building 'New India': LS Speaker

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:47 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Women's empowerment and the safety and education of girls are among the fundamental requirements of building 'New India', said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

As per the official release, Birla made these observations while inaugurating the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IMRC)'s 'Raksha' Programme.

"There is an urgent need for collective efforts towards the health, personal hygiene, education and nutrition of women and young girls. Only then will women be able to contribute to social progress. Women's empowerment and the safety and education of girls are among the fundamental requirements of building New India," he said.

He said that there is a critical need for awareness among women about personal hygiene and community health along with diseases like cervical cancer and breast cancer.

Acknowledging that foetal sex determination and female foeticide are a social curse, He lauded the fact the elimination of such practices is among the commendable goals of the IMRC.

He further said that the installation of sanitary pad vending machines in schools by the association will also help in reducing school dropout rates after a certain age among girls.

The National Convener and President of the Raksha Program Dr Sangeeta Saxena said that under the program more than two lakh women and girls kits would be distributed. This kit would ensure health, personal hygiene, and nutrition.

Apart from this, the Institution has prepared videos in local languages for the dissemination of information about various diseases in order to spread awareness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

