Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Sanskrit Student Talent Felicitation Programme held on Sunday at the Chief Sevak Sadan, located at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed the Gargi Girls Sanskrit Scholarship and the Dr BR Ambedkar Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Sanskrit Scholarships to meritorious students.

Also Read | Today’s Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 23.

During the programme, Dhami also virtually inaugurated a Competitive Examination Self-Study Centre and an e-Sanskrit Conversation Camp aimed at promoting Sanskrit learning and enhancing students' academic preparation.

He further released 'Sanskrit Varta', the quarterly journal of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University.

Also Read | PM Modi Israel Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Acknowledges Benjamin Netanyahu's Warm Remarks, Expresses Gratitude.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting Sanskrit and encouraged students to contribute to the enrichment of the language and cultural heritage.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the preparations for the Kumbh Mela during a high-level meeting held in Haridwar. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar next year will be divine, grand, and historic. Ensuring better facilities, smooth movement, and security for devotees during the fair is the government's top priority.

He emphasised that no shortcomings will be allowed in the arrangements for this mega event. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete all Kumbh-related works within the stipulated timeline and asked all departments to work in better coordination and ensure immediate implementation of decisions taken.

The meeting, held at the Mela Control Building in Haridwar, included a detailed review of the preparations. The Chief Minister also sought updates on the action taken on instructions given in the previous meeting and the progress of ongoing works.

He directed that all Kumbh-related works be completed by October this year. He said approvals for all major permanent works have already been granted, and proposals for temporary works should be finalised and completed in a time-bound manner. Preparations at the zone and sector levels should be carried out in accordance with set targets and timelines, with quality execution. He also instructed that third-party audits be conducted to monitor construction works.

Emphasising effective and adequate transport and parking arrangements during the Mela, the Chief Minister directed officials to identify alternative routes. He said proper arrangements should be ensured for the safe and convenient movement of devotees and for bathing at the ghats. Keeping the expected crowd in mind, detailed planning should be prepared for bathing, movement, and accommodation. Special arrangements should also be made for women and elderly devotees.

The Chief Minister instructed that special attention be given to sanitation in the Kumbh area and suggested taking support from voluntary organisations. He also directed better healthcare arrangements and said boat and bike ambulance services should be arranged to transport ill devotees to the nearest health centres. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)