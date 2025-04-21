Visuals from the site after fire broke out at a clothing shop in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday morning. (Photo/ANI)

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): A woman is feared to have died and four people have been rescued after a massive fire broke out at a clothing shop in Jharkhand's Giridih district, Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Sudivya Kumar told reporters on Monday,

He added that six people are feared to be trapped. Kumar further said that a girl child is "missing". Quoting eyewitnesses, he said that the "dead body of a woman was visible".

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The fire broke out in the Marwari Mohalla of the Pachamba area, Giridih. Fire tenders were deployed and started operations to douse the blaze.

"I have taken cognisance of this issue... We will strengthen the fire brigade facing a shortage of firefighting equipment... A total of 6 people were trapped, out of which four have been rescued. The eyewitnesses said that the dead body of a woman was visible. A girl child is also missing," he said.

Also Read | Kushinagar Road Accident: 5 Killed As Speeding Car Returning From Wedding Ceremony Crashes Into Tree in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

He also complained about the lack of firefighting equipment to bring the flames under control.

"The intensity of the fire is signalling towards a mishap. It is not possible to stop a fire incident, but...the lack of equipment created a hurdle," Kumar told reporters.

Following the incident, police and locals gathered at the spot. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)