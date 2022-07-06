Hyderabad, Jul 6 (PTI) A woman passenger was apprehended at the international airport here on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle in over 1 kg of gold valued at Rs 64.38 lakh, Customs officials here said.

Also Read | Debunking Chinese Claims, Dalai Lama Says Tibetans Have Truth on Their Side Read @ANI … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had 1,237 gm of the metal concealed in her rectum and the air intelligence unit of the Hyderabad Customs caught her, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Booster Dose in India: Precautionary Dose Gap Reduced to 6 From 9 Months for All Adults.

Further investigation is on, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)