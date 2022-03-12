Khowai (Tripura) [India], March 12 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a housewife allegedly killed her husband by decapitating his head from the body.

The bloodstained body was found hanged at the doors of their worship room at Ramchandra ghat area under Tripura's Khowai district late on Friday night, said the police.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Killed CRPF Trooper on Leave in Shopian.

The deceased had been identified as Rabi Tanti (50), a resident of the Indira Colony area of Khowai district. The police arrested the accused wife, Sabitri Tanti.

Soon after the news spread, the police rushed to the crime spot and arrested the accused housewife.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Compares Nepotism in Politics with Favouritism in Sports, Says ‘Youth Will Power India to International Medals’.

After the collection of forensic samples, the dead body was sent for autopsy.

Speaking on the issue, Additional Police Superintendent of Khowai district Amitabha Paul said, "Investigation is underway and soon the mystery behind the murder will be unearthed." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)