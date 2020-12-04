Noida (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A woman drug peddler was arrested here after nearly 1.50 kg of cannabis was recovered from her possession on Friday, police said.

Archana Devi, who is in her thirties, was held near Electronic City metro station in Sector 62 by Phase 3 police station personnel, they said.

"The woman is a native of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh and lives in the slums here. She is a drug peddler and was held after 1.40 kg of cannabis was recovered from her possession," a police spokesperson said.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

