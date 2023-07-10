Etawah (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman and her infant daughter were electrocuted in Bahrehar township of the district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Wazirpur village in the afternoon, they said.

Rani who was carrying her eight-month-old daughter in her lap had switched on the tullu pump in the house and both got electrocuted, SHO Basrehar Bechan Singh said.

They were rushed to a hospital by the family members where the doctor declared them dead, the SHO said, adding that bodies were sent for post-mortem.

