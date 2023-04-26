Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): A woman jumped off a moving motorcycle when the Rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Deepak.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Union Cabinet Pays Tribute to Police Personnel Killed in IED Blast in Dantewada.

Giving details, officials said, "On April 21, a woman booked a bike to Indiranagar and the driver took her phone on the pretext of checking OTP and started driving in the wrong direction."

After this, the woman jumped from the moving motorcycle to save herself and the video was recorded on CCTV cameras on the road.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From V Somanna and Jagdish Shettar to Ramesh Jarkiholi, List of Key Candidates of BJP, Congress, JDS and Their Constituencies.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)