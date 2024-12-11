Noida (UP), December 11: Cyber criminals allegedly duped a woman of Rs 1.40 lakh by keeping her under 'digital arrest' for five hours in Noida. Police station in-charge Inspector Krishna Gopal Sharma said that last night Smriti Semwal of Noida Sector 77 lodged a complaint that a woman named Priya Sharma allegedly called her on December 8 and claimed to be an officer of the cyber crime branch.

The caller said that illegal activities like money laundering, human trafficking and drug trafficking were being done using her Aadhaar card. Digital Arrest Scam: Government Blocks Over 6.69 Lakhs SIM Cards and 1,32,000 IMEI Numbers.

According to the police station in-charge, Priya made Smriti talk to “high officials” and threatened her. Out of fear, the victim allegedly sent Rs 1.40 lakh in two instalments to the account mentioned by the accused, the police officer added. Digital Arrest Fraud in Uttar Pradesh: Model Shivankita Dixit Put Under 'Digital Arrest' for 2 Hours, Loses INR 99,000.

The complainant claimed that she was kept under 'digital arrest' for about five hours and later she realised that she had become a victim of cyber fraud.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)