Mandya (Karnataka), Nov 19 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a wild elephant near Lalanakere here on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sakamma, and the incident occurred while she was on her way to the field for agricultural work.

The woman is said to have suffered injuries to her head and chest during the attack and died on the spot, official sources said.

Senior district administration and forest officials have visited the spot and further action is being followed, police said.

