Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh), Feb 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two persons allegedly over an old enmity with her husband in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when Kunti Bai Patel was alone in her home in Potiyadih village.

A police official said one Chaman Patel and another individual reached Patel's home and asked her about the whereabouts of her husband Jageshwar Patel.

"The duo asked for water but the woman told them that her husband was not in the home. The duo barged into the house and stabbed her with a knife," the official said.

After the woman raised an alarm, local people rushed to the spot and overpowered Chaman Patel, however, his accomplice fled.

The woman was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

Police have registered an FIR and investigating.

