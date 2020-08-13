Palamu (Jharkhand), Aug 12 (PTI) A woman died by suicide along with her son after being hit by a goods train in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The woman sat on the railway tracks at Sabona in Bishrampur along with her three children, following a fight in the family, they said.

Also Read | Realme 6i Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

While the woman and a son were crushed under the wheels, another son and the daughter escaped with injuries as they were thrown out of the tracks, police said.

An investigation is underway, they added.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)