Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman hanged herself in Malvani area of Mumbai after her male friend married someone else, following which police booked him on the charge of abetting suicide, an official said Wednesday.

Police booked Jitesh Gade (28) after the woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan in the house of her grandmother on Monday.

The official said the woman and Gade had been in a relationship for four years. She was devastated after Gade married another woman from his village in January.

The deceased woman lived with her mother and brother in the Malvani area and was employed with a private firm for the past three years.

Police said the woman left her house on Monday after telling her family members that she was going to the office, but didn't return.

Her brother, who was out for a walk, learned that she had been found hanging at her grandmother's house, the police official said.

Police registered an abetment of suicide case against Gade on a complaint lodged by the mother of the deceased woman.

Further investigation is underway.

