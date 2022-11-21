Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) A woman and her lover were arrested on Monday for killing her husband and dumping the body in a nullah six months ago in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

Another accused involved in the case is on the run and a search operation is on to nab him, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Tub of Vegetables During Marriage Function in Khagaria.

Pawan Sharma (37) had gone missing six months ago from Chiksana police station area of ??Bharatpur district. On June 4, Sharma's father Harprasad had lodged a missing complaint after he saw his daughter-in-law Reema alias Sona (23) in an objectionable position with her lover Bhagendra alias Bhola (27), police said.

A case of murder was registered against the duo on Sunday under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding dead body), and 34 (murder with intent). Both were arrested on Monday, Chiksana police station SHO Vinod Meena said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

Meena said that when the police team fished out the skeleton of Pawan Sharma from the nullah on Monday, only 15-16 of his bones were found.

He said that the arrested accused were presented before a local court on Monday which sent the woman to judicial custody while Bhagendra was handed over to the police on four-day remand.

The SHO said the deceased used to work as a labourer while Bhagendra, who lived in his neighborhood, worked in the insurance sector in Delhi.

The police officer said that the woman's lover had come to Bharatpur from Delhi on a motorcycle with his friend Deep to meet her on the day of the murder. All three together carried out the crime at night, he said, adding that a police team has left for Delhi to search for Deep.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that on the night of May 25, Sharma had seen his wife Reema in an objectionable position with Bhagendra following which they strangulated him. Both got married seven years ago in 2015, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)