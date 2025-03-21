Hapur (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for killing her five-year-old stepson and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicts.

According to the district police spokesperson, the boy had seen his stepmother in a compromising position with her lover, a resident of Khanpur in Bulandshahr.

Also Read | 'Wife Wants INR 5,000 a Day To Live With Me': Bengaluru Software Engineer Claims Wife Demands Money for Intimacy, Files Police Complaint.

Fearing that their affair might get exposed, the duo strangled the boy to death, stuffed the body in a trunk and hid it in the house, the spokesperson said.

Based on a complaint filed by the child's father, an FIR was registered against the woman and her lover under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention). The duo were arrested, and a charge sheet into the case was filed on March 12, 2020, police said.

Also Read | Howrah Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Factory in Dhulgarh, 15 Fire Engines Deployed (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)