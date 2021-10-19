Fatehpur (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and her mother-in-law died after a wall of their house here collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kasrav village on Monday night when the victims, Shyama Devi and Kalavati (55), were fast asleep, they said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Hike DA Rate Again? Here’s What Latest News Reports Say.

Station House Officer of Hathgam police station Ashwani Singh said that the house was already in a dilapidated condition and it collapsed due to heavy rains, trapping Shyama and her mother-in-law Kalavati under the debris.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

Also Read | RSSB Releases Exam Date for Rajasthan Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer Posts; Check Important Dates Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)