Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Ajmer district by her neighbour who threatened to leak her private pictures and videos online, police said Friday.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her neighbour Mahaveer blackmailed her for the last 6-7 months that he would leak her private pictures and videos on social media, Bhinai SHO Nahar Singh Meena said.

Taking advantage of her situation, the accused, who is married to another woman, raped her, Meena said.

A rape case was registered against Mahaveer on Wednesday and the woman's statement was recorded on Friday, the SHO said.

The accused is yet to be arrested, he added.

