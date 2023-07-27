New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi's Dabri area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Dabri police station received information regarding an incident around 8.45 pm.

It was found that one Renu suffered a gunshot injury near her house, they said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.

"We have identified a suspect. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

