Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A woman was shot in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon and she was referred to Gwalior for better treatment in a critical state, a police official said.

The incident occurred under Kotwali police station limits in the district when she was going to pick up her daughter from the school.

“We received information that a woman was shot and she has been admitted to the district hospital. Acting on the information, the police immediately reached the hospital and came to know that the woman was going along to pick her daughter from the school. On her way, four masked persons on two bikes came, stopped her and opened fire. She sustained a bullet injury on her right side of the chest and her condition is critical. She has been referred to Gwalior for better treatment,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh told ANI.

An FIR has been registered into the matter and further investigation is underway, he added. (ANI)

