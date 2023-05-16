Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a man in Ajmer city of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

Initial enquiry revealed that the man was forcing the woman, who was married, for a relationship, they said.

He stabbed her near Madar Gate chowk, police said, adding the woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The accused is absconding and teams have been formed to nab him, they said.

The woman worked as a teacher at a private school, police said.

