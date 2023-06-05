Palghar, Jun 5 (PTI) A woman and her three-year-old son were killed and three members of her family were grievously injured on Monday evening after their motorcycle was hit by another vehicle on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: GRP Registers FIR Against Unidentified Persons in Connection With Balasore Train Accident That Killed Over 250.

The deceased have been identified as Keru Daval (40) and toddler Jaivik, while those injured are her husband and two other children, the Kasa police station official said.

Also Read | ‘Gruha Jyoti’ Scheme: Karnataka Govt Issues Orders to Implement Electricity Scheme Offering 200 Units Free Power to Domestic Consumers.

"The accident took place at Vivalevadi bridge near Charoti at 5:45pm. The family hails from Sativali and was headed to Dahanu," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)