Latehar, Sep 10 (PTI) A woman was trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Latehar district, Forest Department officials said on Friday.

Malida Devi, a resident of Kuchila village in the Betla forest range, went to the field along with two women on Thursday, they said.

A wild elephant and her calf after straying into the area, suddenly attacked Malida, killing her on the spot, they added.

The two women accompanying her, however, managed to escape.

Betla Ranger Prem Prasad said that after being informed about the incident, a team was sent to the area to gather details.

