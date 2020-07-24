Palghar, Jul 24 (PTI) Four members of a family have been arrested from Haryana in connection with the July 19 recovery of the highly-decomposed body of a woman in Palghar, police said on Friday.

The body of Chulbul Jha was found in a drum kept in the loft of a toilet in a house in Boisar, an official said.

"She was missing since February. We found out she was killed as she refused to withdraw a case against her husband and his family. On Thursday, we nabbed them from Haryana," he informed.

He identified the arrested persons as the victim's husband Deepak, father-in-law Pawan, mother-in-law Bachudevi and sister-in-law Nitu Thakur.

