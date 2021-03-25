Muzaffarnagar, Mar 25 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly abducting and killing the nine-year-old son of a woman with whom he had illicit relation and she refused to meet him on being called.

The police identified the arrested accused as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Jasola village under the Khatoli police station area.

The boy was found strangulated to death in a field in his village five days ago, Khatoli Police station's SHO S N Singh said.

During the investigation, Rajesh's role came to the fore in the crime and he was arrested.

During interrogation, he confessed to having killed the boy out of anger that his mother did not come to meet him on being called.

