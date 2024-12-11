New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Women Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju against TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee for making controversial comments about Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. They also urged Rijiju to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier in the day, a heated argument in Parliament between BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee during a discussion on the Disaster Management Bill led to chaos in the Lok Sabha and forced a 30-minute adjournment. The controversy began when Banerjee made personal accusations, including a controversial remark about Scindia, which outraged BJP women MPs. They immediately demanded Banerjee's expulsion from the House.

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari criticised Banerjee's repeated offensive remarks about women parliamentarians. She said, "The repetitive comments that Kalyan Banerjee of TMC has been making against women in Parliament - this is not the first time. He has commented, pointing out to Jyotiraditya Scindia that he is a..."

"Even earlier, he had said there are so many beautiful women in the House, but my attention is not distracted. I think this is very unbecoming of a parliamentarian who hails from a state led by a woman - Mamata Banerjee leads West Bengal - and it is very unbecoming of him to pass such comments on women," Purandeswari added.

Purandeswari further condemned Banerjee's behaviour, calling his remarks offensive and disrespectful. She said, "He is repeatedly habituated to making comments like this, which are very offensive to women. The women parliamentarians of the Lok Sabha have met the Speaker and Kiren Rijiju, requesting them to take harsh action against him so that he does not repeat such behaviour. This should also serve as an example to other parliamentarians, emphasising the need to respect women." (ANI)

