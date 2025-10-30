Chapra (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for enabling "jungle raaj" in Bihar during their tenure, highlighting that women and children have been the "biggest victims" of that time.

Remembering the time of terror and lawlessness, PM Modi recalled a 30-year-old case where a woman, who was the wife of an IAS officer, was raped multiple times allegedly by "RJD goons" and wrote down her harrowing experience in a letter to then Governor Rajpal.

Also Read | Reliance Partners With Google To Accelerate AI Adoption Across India, Will Roll Out Google's Gemini AI Pro Plan Free to Jio Users.

"The biggest victims of jungle raaj has been women and children. Today when the youth realizes what happened to the wife of an IAS officer they will be shocked. This is the time of 1998, the wife of a Dalit IAS officer had written to Governor Rajpal and exposed that she was raped by RJD goons for multiple days," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Bihar's Chapra.

Hitting out at the party for presisding over such misgovernance which closed the doors of justice for the marginalised, PM Modi added, "In RJD government, even the chief minister's office was a mafia's office. Even the ones who were letting the government function were not safe. Even the ones working in fields, women, children, and school-going girls. RJD did not even let the rape cases be registered. For Dalit, Mahadalit, extremely backward, all the doors of justice were closed."

Also Read | 'Who Would Accept the Responsibility': Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at BJP Over Rising Incidents of Suicide From Fear of SIR-NRC in West Bengal.

Urging the first-time voters to realise the power of their vote, PM Modi called on them to vote the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) into power and seemingly ensure another term of proper governance and prosperity in the state.

"Your mother and father voted to get jungle raaj out, now it is your turn, you have to vote for Bihar's prosperity, an enriched Bihar, a viksit Bihar," PM Modi said while addressing a packed crowd in the function.

Continuing his blistering attack at the Mahagathbandhan, PM Modi alleged that the RJD-Congress duo has been "disrespecting faith", working against development, and protecting "infiltrators" in the country.

Giving an example of the opposition leaders not even visiting the Ram temple, the Prime Minister said, "After a long struggle of 500 years, Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya...The leaders of RJD-Congress have a problem with the construction of Ram Temple...Have you seen the leaders of RJD-Congress offering prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya? The leaders of RJD-Congress have time to visit abroad but not visiting the Ram temple...The leaders of RJD-Congress disrespected the Chhathi Maiya."

Also taking a jibe at the Mahagathbandhan manifesto, PM Modi said that it is actually a "rate list" of the alliance, with the real motive to extort, loot, and do corruption.

"The leaders of 'Jungle Raj' are constantly misleading you, luring you. RJD's declaration, Congress's manifesto is not a manifesto. They have revealed their rate list. The real motive behind their every declaration is extortion, ransom, loot, corruption, all this," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi also addressed a public gathering in Muzaffarpur, as part of the election campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)