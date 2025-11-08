Patna (Bihar) [India], November 8 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha on Thursday acknowledged that women and Gen Z voters will play a crucial role in deciding the government in Bihar.

In an interview with ANI, Jha said that Gen Z (mostly first-time voters) were against family politics and parties (either in Bihar or Delhi) comprising family members. He asserted that the socialist parties, except Nitish Kumar's JD(U), have all become "family parties".

Also Read | Chandrayaan-2 Mission: ISRO Receives Advanced Polar Data From Lunar Orbiter Revealing Fresh Insights Into Moon's Polar Regions; Says 'Findings Will Boost Future Exploration' (See Pic).

"Largely yes. Women have a major role to play in the elections. Gen Z will also play a crucial role, as they are opposed to family politics - whether that party in Delhi or Bihar. They are against parties that involve entire families, including sisters, brothers, and mothers. Nitish Kumar also has family, but he never allowed or gave a ticket to his family members," Jha said while answering a question on whether women and Gen Z voters remain a deciding factor in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls.

"JD(U) remains the only party that focuses on socialism. Rest all parties, which were socialists, are now family parties," he added.

Also Read | Fake Job Racket Busted in Delhi: Scamsters Posing As Recruiters From OLX and Other Portals Dupe Unemployed Youth With Job Offers, Arrested.

Taking a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav, the JD(U) MP said that the promises to provide a government job to an individual in each family were not to be trusted.

Addressing the concerns of Gen Z over rising unemployment, Jha said that the Nitish Kumar government will establish industries if it comes to power again. He blamed the previous RJD-led government for the "lack of necessary infrastructure" in establishing industries.

"Any economist can explain this. You can say anything; nobody will trust you. Job and unemployment issues persist across the country and the world. In Bihar, Nitish Kumar has addressed it. If we come again, we will set up industries. We were unable to establish it due to historical reasons and the lack of necessary infrastructure to support industries here. We have the centre to support it now," the Rajya Sabha said.

"They just want to come to power, by hook or crook. All these (promises) show desperation to come to power. This is the reality. The public also understands this," he added.

Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks alleging land allotment to Adani groups, Jha dismissed the remarks and said that there can be no response to "such logic". Taking a swipe at Gandhi, he stated that Congress should have contested the polls on the issue of 'Vote Chori' and Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"Factories are established by the Japanese, (south) Koreans. There's no response to such logic. He (Rahul Gandhi) had taken out his 16-day yatra against 'Vote Chori' from here only. He is nowhere to be found now. He is not even talking about SIR. He should have contested the elections on the issue of Vote Chori. People would have taught them a lesson," Jha said.

On being asked whether Gen Z believes in the allegations of Vote Chori levelled by Rahul Gandhi, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "You will see the results (to the assembly elections). People from Bihar have seen the track record of the current government."

Jha further criticised the previous RJD-led government, saying that people understand those who point fingers at the Nitish Kumar government remain responsible for "ruining Bihar".

"We (Biharis) were seen as second-rate citizens, and it happened because of them (opposition), when they were in power. The people understand that those pointing fingers now were the ones who ruined Bihar for 15 years," he said.

When asked about him being a BJP man in the JD (U), Jha responded, "Nitish (Kumar) ji has given me this space. He has made me. One associates and interacts with everyone. However, Nitish ji has trusted me and given me responsibility." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)