Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): In order to combat the menace of Naxalism, as many as 190 women personnel of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), an armed police division of Uttar Pradesh, will receive special training to catch Naxals alive without killing them during the operations.

Not only that, special yoga sessions are also being organised for these women soldiers to increase their immunity and power not only to fight Naxals but also coronavirus. They are also been given glasses of 'Kadah' each day to keep themselves fit in these testing times.

"I cannot give you information regarding the type of training we are giving to these women soldiers. With this, the naxals will not be able to escape easily," said PSC Commandant Ashok Kumar while speaking to ANI.

For practical training, a jungle scene has been created for the women personnel and also leaves have been tied to their uniforms. (ANI)

