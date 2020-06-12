Karnataka, June 12: There is currently confusion in the state over a ban in the online classes for students in the state, with two ministers expressing divergent views on the subject. On Thursday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy announced, after the Cabinet meeting, that they had decided to “ban” online classes till class 7.

According to a report on the Hindu, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar clarified that no decision has been taken in this regards and that ministers had only suggested that the ban be extended to higher classes. However, according to him, the ban in online classes is currently for all students till class 5. Karnataka Government Bars Online Live Classes for Students Upto Class 5, Warns Strict Action Against Schools Collecting Fees in Name of Virtual Education.

On Wednesday, Kumar had also said that strict action will also be taken if fees are collected in the name of online education. He mentioned that the decision was taken after the government received complaints of several parents who informed that online classes are being held for students of Kindergarten as well. The Era of Online Classes: A Struggle For Kindergarten Kids, Parents And Teachers.

This is the second instance where Madhuswamy has mixed up a Cabinet briefing. Earlier, he had said there is a “ban” on the entry of people from five States with a high incidence of COVID-19. He later retracted it to say that the State had only requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce the number of flights from high-incidence States.

