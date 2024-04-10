New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to appear before it on April 18 and explain his comments against BJP leader Hema Malini during his campaigning in the state.

The commission said that the alleged remarks by the Congress leader have hurt the dignity of a woman and is inappropriate.

The controversy arose after a video, shared by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya, purportedly depicted Surjewala making objectionable statements about Hema Malini while criticizing the BJP.

The BJP promptly lodged a complaint with the EC, condemning Surjewala's remarks as "vulgar, sexist, and disparaging."

Surjewala, however, defended himself, claiming that the video was doctored and manipulated. He asserted that he never intended to offend or demean the BJP MP.

The Election Commission, too, took a stern stance against Surjewala and issued a show-cause notice for what it described as "undignified, uncivilised, and vulgar" comments made against the actor-politician.

