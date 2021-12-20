Dehradun, Dec 20 (PTI) Former Uttarakhand Congress Kishore Upadhyay has said all political parties should field women from 40 per cent of the Assembly seats in the state.

The Congress leader said this while extending his greetings to the Uttarakhand Mahila Manch on its foundation day on Sunday.

Upadhyay had backed Mahila Congress national general secretary Annapurna Rawat when she categorically appealed to the party high command to allocate 40 per cent of tickets to women candidates in Uttarakhand.

Upadhyay also demanded enactment of a well-defined land law in the state and restoration of the traditional rights of Uttarakhand inhabitants on its forests land and water resources.

Upadhyay submitted his suggestions and demands to the Uttarakhand Mahila Manch so that it could raise the issue on relevant forums.

All political parties in Uttarakhand are working at present on the distribution of tickets as the state goes to polls early next year.

