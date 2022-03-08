Gandhinagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Women workers of Congress on Tuesday tried to march towards the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar in protest against "growing crime" in the state but were stopped by the police.

Also Read | TN TET 2022 Notification Released on trb.tn.nic.in; Registrations From March 14.

Also Read | Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown on Shilphata-Mahape Road.

At least 50 women workers of Congress were detained, a police official said.

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said that women proceeded towards the Assembly without permission. They were stopped and detained by the police, he said.

Earlier in the day, women members of the Congress Seva Dal had organised a programme at the city's Satyagrah Chavni to mark International Women's Day. After a rally, they started walking towards the Assembly.

They wanted to question the state government on the issue of women's safety by gheraoing the House during the ongoing session, a party leader said.

Congress leaders accused the police of misbehaving with women members. They claimed that police personnel tried to manhandle women workers, abused and thrashed them, causing injuries to some workers.

Congress leaders claimed that at least one woman worker was hospitalised for injuries.

Rejecting the "false" allegations, SP Chavda said that the protest programme was organised to defame the police.

Contrary to the allegations levelled by Congress leaders, the police observed restraint.

"After protesters assaulted police personnel and pushed them, we detained them," he said.

"Police had denied them (Congress workers) permission to march towards the Assembly, but they went ahead. They even assaulted and pushed police personnel, following which we detained them," the SP said.

The protesters were taken to a government training centre and kept under detention.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Gujarat state president Jagdish Thakor, Leader of the Opposition Sukhram Rathwa and others rushed to the centre. Seva Dal chief organiser Lalji Desai was also present.

Thakor accused senior police officers of abusing and using force against women workers.

He alleged that crimes against women are on the rise in Gujarat but the government has failed to rein in criminals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)