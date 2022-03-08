Visuals of fire in the warehouse (ANI)

Thane, March 8: A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Thane on Tuesday, said fire department officials.

The godown is located near the HP petrol pump, on the Shilphata-Mahape road.

Fire breaks out at a scrap godown near HP petrol pump, Shilphata-Mahape road, in Thane, Maharashtra; fire tenders at the spot. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/eN6FFaOQPe — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

Many fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

More details are awaited.

