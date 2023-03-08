Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday launched a new health programme for women, named 'Arogya Mahila', on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Under the programme, tests would be conducted for women every Tuesday initially in 100 health centres and medicines provided to them free of cost.

The women, if necessary, would be sent to 'referral hospitals' for further medical care.

Harish Rao, who launched the programme in Karimnagar, said another scheme 'Nutrition kit' would be started for the benefit of pregnant women after the Sri Rama Navami festival to be celebrated later this month.

The 'Nutrition kit' would comprise several items, including ghee and protein mix powder, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and other Ministers, who attended the women's day celebrations at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district, launched distribution of Rs 750 crore of interest-free loans to women Self-Help Groups.

