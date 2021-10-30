Gadchiroli, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said work on a proposed steel plant in Gadchiroli will begin soon.

On a visit to the district, of which he is guardian minister, the senior Shiv Sena leader also said the state government had taken cognisance of the demands of the tribals who have been agitating to get the lease of Surajgarh mining project in Ettapalli taluka here canceled.

"Work on the steel plant proposed in Konseri will start soon. Gadchiroli is a Naxal-affected district and is behind in terms of development. We are working to build good roads, bridges, schools, healthcare facilities, providing water and other basic needs," he told reporters.

