Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said that work on the 'darbar' of Lord Ram on the first and second floors of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will start immediately.

"Work on the 'darbar' of Raja Ram on the first and second floors will be started at once now. This will be completed in December 2024," Mishra said, speaking to ANI on the first day of the two-day meeting of the temple construction committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee is entrusted to construct the Ram Temple. The Temple Construction Committee Chairman said that construction work at the temple is kicking off once again after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

"Construction work is beginning at the temple once again. Work on the 'parkota' has to be completed; work on the 795-metre 'parikrama' wall will be completed," Mishra said.

"Besides this, the work of the iconography on the temple's lower plinth will also be started," he added.

Mishra inspected the temple building on Saturday, ahead of the first day of the temple construction meeting.

In the meeting, a plan will be made for the rapid completion of devotees' facilities and the construction of the second floor of the Ram temple.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm on January 22, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests. (ANI)

