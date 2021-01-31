Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a contract worker allegedly died of electrocution at Coromandel Fertilizers in Malkapuram town in Visakhapatnam district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place after the deceased who is identified as Santhosh, reportedly touched a live electrical wire at his working spot.

A case has been registered at Malkapuram police station in the district.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident occurred and started the probe. (ANI)

