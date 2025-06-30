Bokaro, Jun 30 (PTI) A worker, who suffered serious steam injuries following an explosion in the furnace of a private steel factory in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon in the course of treatment, a police officer said.

Two workers were injured in the mishap at Shivpuria Ispat Udyog situated under Bokaro Industrial Area Development Authority on Sunday, the officer said.

The deceased was identified as Akhil Kumar.

The other injured person Lakhan Tudu was under treatment in Bokaro General Hospital.

Kumar and Tudu were on-duty on Sunday morning when the explosion in the furnace occurred, resulting in the leakage of steam gas, officer-in-charge of Balidih police station Navin Kumar said.

Kumar and Tudu suffered serious burn injuries and were rushed to Bokaro General Hospital, where they were admitted, the police officer said.

Kumar, however, breathed his last on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sub-divisional Officer (Chas) Pranjal Danda has ordered a probe into the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha summoned Factory Inspector Gopal Kumar for not taking cognizance of the incident and withheld his salary till further order.

The DC said an amount of Rs 15 lakh was given to the deceased family as compensation under Workers Compensation Act, 1923.

