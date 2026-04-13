Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Violence erupted in Phase 2 of Noida on Monday, April 12, after a large group of workers staged a protest demanding higher wages and improved working conditions. The demonstration escalated into clashes, with reports of stone-pelting, damage to vehicles and property, and major traffic disruption across industrial areas.

The unrest prompted a swift response from police, who deployed heavy force, including tear gas, to disperse the crowd and restore order. Authorities have since stepped up security across key industrial zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar as the situation remains under control but tense. Noida Techie Death: CEO Lokesh M Removed, SIT Formed on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Orders To Probe Software Engineer Yuvraj Mehta’s Death.

Noida Protest Turns Violent

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vehicles and properties vandalised and stones pelted in Phase 2 of Noida where a large number of employees of a company gathered in protest over their demands for a salary increment. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control.… pic.twitter.com/1B0axJZSBN — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Noida Workers' Protest: What Triggered the Violence

The protest was organised by a labour union, though it remains unclear whether participants represented a single company or multiple workplaces in the region. According to PTI, the gathering initially focused on wage-related grievances but later escalated into violence.

Workers had assembled to demand higher wages, bonus payments, weekly offs, overtime compensation, and timely salary disbursement. They also called for better workplace governance, including formal grievance redressal systems and internal committees to address employee concerns. YEIDA Launches 973 Plots Near Noida Airport: Check Prices, Sizes, Draw Date and How To Apply.

Demands Raised by Workers

During the protest, workers highlighted several key demands:

Bonus payments credited on time

Weekly days off for employees

Double wages for overtime work

Timely monthly salary payments

Proper salary slips for transparency

Formation of internal grievance redressal cells

Anti-sexual harassment committees in workplaces

The demands reflect ongoing labour concerns in industrial clusters across the region.

Administrative Response and Pre-Protest Meeting

A day before the violence, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar had held a high-level meeting at the Noida Authority to address labour concerns and maintain industrial peace. Senior officials, including the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, participated virtually. The meeting focused on wage issues, overtime pay, safety measures, and workplace compliance.

Authorities had also appealed for calm and urged workers not to believe rumours, stressing the importance of maintaining law and order.

Police Action and Security Measures

The Noida Police deployed additional forces across industrial areas under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate. Officials said they are monitoring the situation closely and working to prevent further escalation. Police used controlled force, including tear gas, to disperse protesters after violence broke out. Authorities confirmed that law and order is being maintained and urged citizens to avoid spreading or acting on unverified information.

Traffic Disruption Across Industrial Areas

The protest caused severe traffic congestion across key routes in Noida, particularly around Sector 62 and nearby industrial corridors.

Major disruptions were reported on roads connecting Sector 62 with Sector 16 and NH-9. Entry from Delhi via the Akshardham route was blocked, while diversions were implemented through Chilla Border, Mahamaya Flyover, and DND Toll. Commuters faced long delays, and authorities advised the use of alternative routes until normal traffic flow is restored.

Officials said efforts are ongoing to fully stabilize the situation while engaging with worker representatives to address grievances. Further administrative action is expected depending on the outcome of ongoing discussions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).