Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 17 (ANI): The World Bank delegation on Tuesday called upon Gujarat Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel to discuss the implementation of Systems Reform Endeavours for Transformed Health Achievement in Gujarat (SRESTHA-G) and sanctioned USD 350 billion to the state under the project to improve the health facilities and services, an official statement said.

During the meeting, the senior officials of the health department and the delegates of the world bank discussed the work to be done in the field of health in the state.

The representative of the World Bank praised the health infrastructure of Gujarat and expressed their desire to participate in the vision to make the health facilities better.

Under the SRESTHA-Gujarat project, the government will undertake the initiative to improve the quality of the health system of the state by expanding the health services to the rural and urban people and strengthening the epidemic prevention system of the state.

The project also focuses to increase the quality of non-communicable and psychiatric services in the state as well as the quality of mother and child nutrition services, a press release by the Information Department said.

"The five-year total cost of the project will be around USD 500 billion which is approximately Rs 3,750 crore. Of this, USD 350 billion which is approximately Rs 2,625 crore, will be provided by the World Bank. While Gujarat will spend Rs 1125 crore in five years," the official statement added.

The World Bank delegates had a detailed discussion on the project with the Health Minister of Gujarat, Hrishikesh Patel; Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health, Manoj Agarwal, and Health Commissioner Shahmina Hussain.

On the occasion, Task Team Leader of SRESTHA-G project and Operations Officer of World Bank, New Delhi, Rahul Pandey; Co-Task Team Leader of SRESTHA-G and Senior Economist (Health) of World Bank, Washington DC, Andrew Sunil Rajkumar; Senior Health Specialist of World Bank, Washington DC, Dr Elena Pradhan; Health Specialist of World Bank, New Delhi Dr Guru Rajesh Jamie; Health Economist of World Bank, New Delhi, Dr Navneet Manchanda were present. (ANI)

