Bengaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) A "world-class" tree park will be developed on New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) premises in the eastern part of Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore by retaining the existing greenery, Karnataka Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister M B Patil said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after watching a presentation on the development of the proposed tree park while chairing the preliminary meeting convened in this regard.

The final decision will be taken soon after discussing it with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said.

Noting that out of the total 105 acres of land, 70 acres are covered by dense greenery where various species of trees exist, Patil said, apart from this, there are five industrial sheds of which one is in dilapidated condition.

"The four industrial sheds that are in good condition will also be retained without making any changes," he pointed out.

Incorporated as a state-run company in 1956 with German collaborators, NGEF was once a leader in pumps, electric motors and switch gears. After it incurred heavy losses, the factory shut down in 2002.

The tree park will be developed in two phases -- in Phase 1A, works worth Rs 11 crore would be taken up and in Phase 1B, works worth Rs 15 crore are being planned. Patil said works in Phase 2 will be taken up there after.

Phase 1A comprises the works of an entrance gate, entrance plaza, a sculpture court, one toilet block, a 1,400 metre long walkway, food court, waterfront, and 450 metre elevated walkway. In Phase 1B, an elevated walkway, child play area, outdoor gym, pet area, food court, waterfront, watch tower, and a toilet block will be developed.

Later, Phase 2 will see the construction of an innovation hub, cultural hub, nursery, sports hub, food court, and multipurpose theatre, he said, adding the development will also include setting up of readymade workspace along with the WiFi facility.

The tree park would be developed to portray the heritage and culture of Karnataka, besides also housing the depiction of the growth of NGEF, the Minister said, adding the focus is on developing the place as an attractive tourist destination by retaining the existing greenery.

"The eastern part of the city has been witnessing rapid growth in recent years. There is a need to protect the lung space for the people of that part," he opined.

