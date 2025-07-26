Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. A series of landmark projects across multiple sectors that will significantly enhance regional connectivity, boost logistics efficiency, strengthen clean energy infrastructure, and improve the quality of life for citizens across Tamil Nadu, as per a release.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi paid tributes to the brave soldiers of Kargil and saluted the valiant warriors and offered heartfelt homage to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed his privilege in arriving directly on the sacred land of Lord Rameshwar after a four-day foreign tour. He highlighted the historic Free Trade Agreement signed between India and the United Kingdom during the overseas tour. Noting that this development symbolises the growing global trust in India and the nation's renewed confidence, PM Modi remarked that this confidence will drive the creation of a developed India and a developed Tamil Nadu.

He further stated that, with the blessings of Lord Rameshwar and Lord Tiruchendur Murugan, a new chapter of development is unfolding in Thoothukudi today. "Thoothukudi continues to witness the mission initiated in 2014 to elevate Tamil Nadu to the pinnacle of development", the Prime Minister said.

Recalling laying the foundation stone for the Outer Harbour Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port in February 2024, PM Modi highlighted the inauguration of several projects worth hundreds of crores during that visit. He remarked that in September 2024, the new Thoothukudi International Container Terminal was also inaugurated.

He stated that today, once again, projects worth Rs 4,800 crore have been launched and inaugurated in Thoothukudi. The Prime Minister noted that these initiatives span across key sectors, including airports, highways, ports, railways, and critical power sector advancements. He extended his congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for these significant developments.

"Infrastructure and energy form the backbone of any state's development. Over the past eleven years, the sustained focus on these sectors reflects the priority accorded to Tamil Nadu's progress", emphasised the Prime Minister.

He remarked that the projects inaugurated today will transform Thoothukudi and Tamil Nadu into hubs of enhanced connectivity, clean energy, and new opportunities.

PM Modi paid tribute to the rich cultural and historical legacy of Tamil Nadu and Thoothukudi, acknowledging the region's enduring contribution to building a prosperous and strong India. He lauded the visionary freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai, who foresaw the potential of maritime trade during colonial times and challenged British dominance by launching indigenous shipping ventures.

The Prime Minister also honoured legendary figures like Veerapandiya Kattabomman and Alagu Muthu Kon for their dream of a free and empowered India, rooted in courage and patriotism. Recalling the birthplace of national poet Subramania Bharati near Thoothukudi, Modi highlighted the deep emotional bond between Thoothukudi and his own constituency, Varanasi, also known as Kashi. He emphasised that cultural initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam continue to fortify India's shared heritage and unity.

Recalling that last year, he had gifted the renowned pearls of Thoothukudi to Bill Gates, the Prime Minister highlighted that Gates greatly appreciated the pearls. He noted that the Pandya Pearls of this region were once considered a symbol of India's economic power worldwide.

"India is advancing the vision of a developed Tamil Nadu and a developed India through its ongoing efforts", stated PM Modi, remarking that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between India and the United Kingdom further accelerates this vision.

"The world now sees its own growth reflected in India's progress," emphasised PM Modi, stating that the FTA will strengthen India's economy and accelerate the country's journey toward becoming the world's third-largest economy.

The Prime Minister stated that following the Free Trade Agreement, 99 per cent of Indian products sold in the UK will be tax-free. He highlighted that as Indian goods become more affordable in the UK, demand is expected to increase, leading to greater manufacturing opportunities in India. Shri Modi also emphasised that the India-UK FTA will greatly benefit Tamil Nadu's youth, small industries, MSMEs, and startups. He remarked that this agreement will support sectors such as industry, the fishing community, and research and innovation, ensuring broad-based gains.

Highlighting that the Government is placing strong emphasis on Make in India and Mission Manufacturing, the Prime Minister stressed that during Operation Sindoor, the strength of Make in India was clearly demonstrated. He remarked that domestically manufactured weapons played a significant role in neutralising terrorist strongholds.

PM Modi emphasised that weapons made in India continue to unsettle the masterminds of terrorism.

Affirming the Union Government's commitment to unlocking the full potential of Tamil Nadu by modernising its infrastructure, Shri Modi stated that significant strides are being made to upgrade port facilities with advanced technologies. In parallel, efforts are underway to integrate airports, highways, and railways, enhancing seamless connectivity across the state.

The Prime Minister remarked that the inauguration of the new advanced terminal at the Thoothukudi Airport marks another major milestone in this direction. Constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore, the terminal is now equipped to host over 20 lakh passengers annually, up from the previous capacity of just 3 lakh passengers, he stated.

Noting that the newly inaugurated terminal will significantly enhance Thoothukudi's connectivity to multiple destinations across India, PM Modi highlighted that the development will benefit corporate travel, educational hubs, and healthcare infrastructure throughout Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, he mentioned that the region's tourism potential is expected to gain fresh momentum through this improved accessibility.

The Prime Minister announced the dedication of two major road projects in Tamil Nadu to the public. Developed at an investment of approximately Rs 2,500 crore, these roads are designed to link two key development zones with Chennai.

He stated that the enhanced road infrastructure has significantly improved connectivity between the Delta districts and the state capital, paving the way for greater economic integration and accessibility.

Underscoring that the road projects have significantly boosted connectivity to the Thoothukudi Port, Shri Modi said these developments are expected to enhance ease of living for residents across the region and open up new avenues for trade and employment.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Union Government considers the railway network as a lifeline of industrial growth and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Noting that over the past eleven years, India's railway infrastructure has entered a transformative phase of modernisation, with Tamil Nadu emerging as a central hub of this campaign, the Prime Minister remarked that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, seventy-seven stations across Tamil Nadu are undergoing comprehensive redevelopment. Modern Vande Bharat trains are now providing Tamil Nadu's citizens with a new travel experience.

PM Modi emphasised that India's first vertical lift rail bridge, Pamban Bridge, was also constructed in Tamil Nadu, a unique engineering feat that has improved both ease of doing business and ease of travel in the region."India is undergoing a transformative campaign to build mega and modern infrastructure across the nation", underscored the Prime Minister.

He described the recently inaugurated Chenab Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir as an engineering marvel, noting that it has, for the first time, connected Jammu and Srinagar via rail. Shri Modi also outlined that in addition to this, India has completed several landmark projects, like the longest sea bridge in the country, Atal Setu, the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam and the Sonamarg Tunnel, which spans over six kilometres. These initiatives, he said, reflect the Union Government's commitment to integrated development and have generated thousands of employment opportunities nationwide.

The Prime Minister stated that the newly dedicated railway projects in Tamil Nadu will benefit millions across the southern region of the state. He noted that with the electrification of the Madurai-Bodinayakkanur railway line, the path has now opened for operating advanced trains such as Vande Bharat in the region. "These railway initiatives are poised to accelerate Tamil Nadu's pace of progress and expand its scale of development with renewed momentum", stated PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation for a key transmission project linked to the 2,000 MW Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 550 crore, the system is expected to play a pivotal role in supplying clean energy in the years ahead.

PM Modi noted that this energy initiative will contribute meaningfully to India's global energy targets and environmental commitments. With increased electricity production, both industrial sectors and domestic users in Tamil Nadu stand to gain substantial benefits from improved energy availability.

Expressing satisfaction over the rapid progress of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Tamil Nadu, Shri Modi stated that the Government has already received approximately one lakh applications under the scheme. He highlighted that over forty thousand solar rooftop installations have been completed so far. The Prime Minister remarked that the scheme not only provides free and clean electricity but is also generating thousands of green jobs.

Reiterating that the development of Tamil Nadu and the vision of a developed Tamil Nadu remain a core commitment of the Union Government, the Prime Minister emphasised that policies related to Tamil Nadu's growth have consistently been accorded top priority. He highlighted that over the past decade, the Union Government has transferred Rs 3 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu through devolution, more than three times the amount disbursed by the previous dispensation.

PM Modi further stated that in these eleven years, Tamil Nadu has received eleven new medical colleges. He remarked that for the first time, a government has shown such dedicated concern for communities involved in the fisheries sector across coastal regions.

He affirmed that through the Blue Revolution, the Government is expanding the coastal economy, ensuring inclusive development."

Thoothukudi is witnessing the dawn of a new chapter in development", said PM Modi, highlighting that the initiatives in connectivity, power transmission, and infrastructure are laying a strong foundation for a developed Tamil Nadu and a developed India. He concluded by extending his congratulations to all the people of Tamil Nadu for these transformative projects.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, Union Ministers Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and L Murugan were present among other dignitaries at the event. (ANI)

