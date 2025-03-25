Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): Samahar Natya Gosthee, a well-known amateur theatre group, will stage its widely appreciated play 'Nyay' on the occasion of World Theatre Day on March 27.

The play, written and directed by eminent theatre personality Sitanath Lahkar, will be performed at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium of the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Scholar, writer and Gauhati University's former Professor (Dr) Abani Kumar Bhagawati will be the chief guest for the evening. He will inaugurate the play and deliver a speech on the significance of the day.

Commenting on the programme, Samahar President Lalit Chandra Sarma said, "The occasion of World Theatre Day is very significant for any theatre practitioner. The day was first celebrated in 1961 in Paris, where activists of socially conscious and resistant theatre assembled to share their experience for mutual benefit. It is very relevant today, considering our state and country. That is why Samahar Natya Gosthee decided to celebrate this day with a presentation of its latest play."

'Nyay' was written and directed by Dr Sitanath Lahkar. It is on the burning issues of lynching and rape. It highlights the ordeal faced by a rape victim and how she copes up with the stigma attached to it.

It has made a colourful journey in the theatre world, not only in Assam but also in Tripura, West Bengal, Goa, and Delhi. During the last 41 years, it has more than 500 well-applauded productions in various media, such as street and proscenium theatre, radio, and TV, to its credit.

World Theatre Day is generally celebrated on March 27 to make people aware of this art, to spread the word about this art, and to encourage common people to engage in this pursuit of art.

As a profession, theatre is not a lucrative one. But it's treated as a school of learning. Hence, even after gaining name and fame, many actors in the Hindi industry perform on the stage parallel to their run on the silver screen.

Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Vinay Pathak, Jim Sarbh, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, and many more still practice this art with equal zeal and passion. (ANI)

