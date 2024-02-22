Kohima, Feb 22 (PTI) Nagaland is all set to host the wrestling event as part of the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi from February 23 to 25 at Indira Gandhi Stadium (IGS) here, an official said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the venue, the Secretary of Youth Resources and Sports (YRS), Nagaland, Anthony Ngullie, said that while Assam is the main host the games 2023, all other northeastern states, except Manipur, will host one event each.

Nagaland has been selected to host the wrestling event, he said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will grace the commencement programme of the wrestling event around 3.30 pm at the IGI Stadium on Friday.

This is the fourth edition of the games. This time, the Centre has decided to let the Northeastern region to host the event, YRS Director, Kethosituo Sekhose, said.

Sekhose said that around 240 athletes and over 80 officials from the Sports Authority of India, Sports Ministry, and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Adhoc Committee are already in Kohima.

The competition for the wrestling event will be Greco Romans and Freestyle for men, while the women will compete only in freestyle in ten categories, from 57 Kg to 130 Kg.

