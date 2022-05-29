Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed grief over the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and said tampering with security "for the sake of publicity" is absolutely wrong.

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government withdrew his security cover.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjabi Singer Was on the Radar of Gangster Goldy Brar for Long Time.

"The news of the murder of eminent singer and Congress candidate in the Punjab Assembly elections, Sidhu Moosewala, is sad. May God give peace to his soul and courage to his family members. His contribution in the field of music will be remembered," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Moosewala had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility for Killing Singer.

"The Punjab government should ensure the safety of all the citizens of Punjab. Tampering with security for the sake of publicity is absolutely wrong. Punjab has lost thousands of people including Chief Minister Shri Beant Singh. To maintain peace in Punjab, the government should take all necessary steps in time," Gehlot said in another tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)