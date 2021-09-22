Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): A yellow warning has been issued in the state of Himachal Pradesh for the next two days and the temperature is predicted to dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius, said officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Buni Lal, Scientist from IMD Shimla said that a yellow alert has been issued in the state for the coming two days.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Pro Smartphone Teased; Likely To Be Launched in India on October 1, 2021.

"There will be low visibility and a dip in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next two days," he added.

Lal mentioned that the various districts in the state including Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmaur and Solan have been recording spells of heavy rainfall during the last two days. (ANI)

Also Read | Oppo A54, Oppo F19 Smartphones See A Price Hike of Rs 1,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)