New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked people on Sunday, a day ahead of the International Yoga Day, to resolve to brighten their lives physically, mentally and spiritually by practising yoga.

The seventh International Day of Yoga will be observed on Monday.

"The pandemic made the world realise the importance of overall well-being and yoga is one simple yet powerful practice that helps us build resilience and improves our health holistically," Naidu said in his message.

He said the fact that yoga, India's gift to humanity, is transforming millions of lives around the globe gives him immense pleasure.

